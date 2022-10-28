Grizzlies Reacts Survey: Which role player has impressed you the most thus far?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been building upon its track record through the early part of the season — and at a great time. They have been without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams the entire season thus far, and they missed Dillon Brooks for the first 3 games of the season.

But the “next man up” mentality lives on.

Which role player has impressed you the most thus far?

Santi Aldama has been the main character in the Grizzlies’ player development track record through the 1st 5 games of the season. He has had to step in for Jaren Jackson Jr. as the starting power forward. Though he doesn’t impact the game defensively like Jackson, he’s shown quite a few great flashes early on.

John Konchar is another player who’s had to step into a prominent role, including being named an opening night starter. His willingness to let it fly from 3 even more, while doing “jitty” things, has been valuable in the Grizzlies’ early successes.

Steven Adams continues to be the rock for this young Memphis squad with his screening, rebounding, and rim protection. Those skills often slide under the radar, but they also have a massive impact on winning basketball.

Tyus Jones continues to show why he’s in the conversation for best backup point guard in basketball. This time around, he’s showing more aggression and poise getting his own offense, while also keeping his teammates involved as well.

So through 5 games, who has impressed you the most?

