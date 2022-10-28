GBBLive: What’s intriguing about Grizzlies’ strong 3-point shooting start?

Quick note: Recorded before Thursday night game’s against the Sacramento Kings.

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten hot from 3-point range from both a team and individual standpoint. I talk about the many dynamics in these trends with the latest episode of GBB Live.

First, with the team success, the Grizzlies are in the top-10 in 3-point percentage, attempts per game, and halfcourt offense. What does that mean for their contention prospects, and for their internal developmental goals?

Individually, we look at Ja Morant’s scorching stretch. What does his percentage ultimately trend down to? How does it affect his attack?

Desmond Bane and John Konchar are letting it fly even more. Is there volume a sustainable number? What does that to their respective ceilings?

With Dillon Brooks in a new pecking order, can he adjust his shot diet to get cleaner looks from 3 and cut out some of the ugly 2’s?

Finally, with Ziaire Williams out even longer, could outside shooting be the key for Jake LaRavia or David Roddy to solidify more minutes in the rotation?

Find out on the latest episode of GBB Live.

