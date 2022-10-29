Quick Recap: The Jazz gives Memphis the Blues late

The Memphis Grizzlies take their show on the road for the first time this season with its headliner Ja Morant being ruled out late due to illness. Tyus Jones started in Morant’s place. Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, and Steven Adams round out the starting five.

Memphis scored the first bucket of the game with an assist from Tyus to an attacking Dillon Brooks, who nailed a contested off balance mid-range shot. A great sign of what was to come from Dillon The Villain in the first quarter. The Jazz went on a 7-0 run early to take a five point lead on Memphis. The Grizzlies, out of the timeout, responded with an 11-0 run of their own that was sparked by Brooks scoring prowess, as he finished with 10 points in the opening period.

The second quarter got off to a rough start, as Memphis committed two turnovers in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Rookie Kennedy Chandler struggled in the backup point guard role as he got his first rotational minutes tonight. Tyus comes back in just over half way into the second quarter after the Jazz continue to spark momentum.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker got off to a hot start, as he came in for the late in the first quarter to open the second period. Alexander-Walker already scored nine points in just nine minutes. Utah went on another run to retake a nice lead before the half. Tyus nails a shot right before the buzzer to slim the Jazz lead down to 54-62 at halftime. Tyus had 15 points at halftime despite missing both of his free throws just before the buzzer. Memphis’ defense and rebounding needed to improve in the final half.

The second half starts with The Jazz taking a 10-point lead with their first made basket, which was an assist from Colin Sexton to Lauri Markkanen near the rim. Dillon Brooks responds with four unanswered points in addition to the 12 points he scored in the first half.

Memphis then went on a 15-0 run mostly led by Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to retake the lead and go up by six before Utah answered with a 4-0 run to close Memphis lead down to two points. Utah continued their run out of timeout to retake the lead closing out the third quarter thanks to Lauri Markkanen, who went on a tear against undersized matchups. David Roddy — having arguably his best game of the season thus far — made a rookie mistake fouling Ochai Agbaji, who made two of his three attempts at the free throw line. Utah finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 95-91 lead over Memphis going into the final period of tonight’s contest.

Memphis went on a 8-2 point run to retake the lead, thanks to Utah committing five fouls early to put Memphis in the bonus for the duration of regulation after just two minutes into the 4th quarter.

In what was totally a game of runs, Utah went 5-11 from deep in the fourth quarter to retake the lead late — thanks largely to Lauri Markkanen, who totally activated his takeover badge to close the game out. Dillon Brooks scored 30 points in his first true vengeance game of the season. Desmond Bane led all Memphis scorers with 32 points. Tyus Jones chipped in a nice 23 points and 10 assists, as he outplayed his matchup in Colin Sexton, to no avail.

Memphis successfully challenges a ball ruled out of bounds against them with 19 seconds left, while down four points. As the Grizzlies were rewarded possession, Dillon Brooks came out of the timeout and immediately bailed a contested three-pointer over Colin Sexton to bring Memphis within one point. Memphis trapped Utah ball-handler’s on the end bounds and forced Lauri Markkanen to miss a point-blank shot under the rim before Memphis gets the rebound and called timeout. However, Memphis timeout forceed them to inbound from 3⁄ 4 of the floor versus half court with three seconds left down one.

Memphis got another inbound, as Dillon attempted to get off the last shot. Memphis inbounded to Desmond Bane at the half-court marker for the final playoff regulation. Bane slipped and fell, while attacking Kelly Olynyk for a last-minute game -winner attempt. The Jazz barely made it out with a win late as Memphis loses 123-124 in Utah.

