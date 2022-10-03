‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ Podcast: Which Grizzlies season odds are best to bet on?

The ‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ podcast is making its debut, joining the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network as the 5th show in our arsenal. In case you missed the news during the latest hiring cycle, here’s how it’s going to work.

For every single regular-season game, host of the podcast Chase Bobbitt will run an episode — previewing the game with lines (DraftKings) and how to approach it using particular trends and series history. Whether it’s Ja Morant point totals, Steven Adams assists over/under’s, spreads, money-lines — you name it, and he’ll likely touch on them each show.

He won't tell you what exactly to bet on, but hopefully he could use his favorite props — as well as data — as proper information for an educated bet on your Memphis Grizzlies bets. So hopefully, this episode can be useful for your sports betting ventures.

In this episode, Chase looks at the different team futures for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season, and how he views them.

Here are the odds for the “futures” bets from DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation:

NBA champions: +2200

Win Totals: 48.5

Southwest Division: +105

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Make sure you follow Grizzly Bear Bets on Twitter, so you can track how these bets are shaking out. Bet responsibly.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.