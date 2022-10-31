The Starting 5 Podcast: Is All-Star Bane in full effect?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Grizzlies’ 2nd week of the regular season, broke down how Desmond Bane has gotten his rhythm back and predicted the upcoming week of games as their first road trip ends.

We began the show by discussing the impressive run by Desmond Bane that sparked another above .500 week for the Memphis Grizzlies. We also broke down the impact that Ziaire Williams’ extended injury time out will have on the Grizzlies.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

