Quick Recap: Grizzlies can’t find its rhythm against the Jazz

Grizzlies-Jazz, Round 2. Though many assumed the Jazz would be “Team Tank for Victor Wembanyama,” Utah has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA after a 5-2 start. After losing a tight one Saturday night, Memphis looked to avenge that loss in Salt Lake City.

1st Quarter

The Memphis Grizzlies started out aggressively going to the free-throw line 3 times, but points were left on the board with Memphis starting 1-5 from the charity stripe. A quick 6 points from Ja Morant helped give the Grizz a 9-8 lead with 6:45 left in the quarter. But Utah kept staying step for step with Memphis getting solid scoring contributions from multiple guys. Ja finished the quarter with 11 points going 5-5 from the field and was the main reason Memphis finished the 1st quarter with a 26-23 lead.

2nd Quarter

Memphis started the quarter with an Air Canada sighting in the skies of Salt Lake City. Tyus Jones found Brandon Clarke on a nice fastbreak alley-oop.

But after that, it was all Utah. The Jazz might not have the flashiest names on the roster after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. However what the Jazz have is versatility and speed. They got off to a great start, even going on a 18-3 run to put the Jazz up 36-50 with 3:10 left after a Lauri Markkanen 3, who was fantastic tonight.

No Desmond Bane really hurt Memphis, and it showed in the 2nd quarter. His spacing is vital for the Grizzlies. Without Bane, the Jazz packed the paint with versatile and lengthy bigs. Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, and Kelly Olynk made it incredibly difficult for Memphis to score at the rim. Defensively, Memphis committed multiple stupid fouls on 3 point shots, and didn’t rotate as well as they did in the 1st quarter. After 1 half, Memphis trailed the Jazz 44-61. Someone had to get hot from 3 and give Ja Morant some help, who finished the half with 21 points on 8-11 shooting.

3rd Quarter

So Francis, what happened in the 3rd Quarter? Well, Dillon Brooks happened. First, he fouled Grizzlies legend Mike Conley. Then he stepped over him. You read that right. Dillon Brooks treated Mike Conley like he was Ty Lue and stepped over him. Naturally, a technical foul followed. Then almost poetically, as Pete Pranica used to say on the air, “Conley for 3.” Dillon then hit a 3 sparking an 8-0 run cutting the Jazz lead to 11.

The Grizzlies momentum came to a screeching halt. Utah went on a run and finished the 3rd with a 97-74 lead.

4th Quarter

Memphis showed a bit of life cutting the lead to 23 point lead to 18. But that’s the closest Memphis got in the 4th.

Steven Adams left the game with a jaw injury halfway through the quarter.

Steven Adams is out for the @memgrizz for the remainder of tonight’s game with a jaw injury. He left during tonight’s 3rd quarter — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) November 1, 2022

On the bright side, we got a Kenneth Lofton Jr. sighting with 4:40 left in the game! He scored a quick 4 points and finished the game with 5. Kennedy Chandler got some good run and showed real flashes of playmaking potential. Vince Williams Jr. got his first 2 NBA points as well.

But overall, it just wasn’t the Grizzlies’ night. A Ja Morant masterclass putting up 37 points on 12-18 shooting was wasted. Grizzlies fall to 4-3 losing to the Utah Jazz 105-121.

Keep your head up though Memphis. Lots of season left.

Memphis travels to Portland, Oregon to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9 pm central.

