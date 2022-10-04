“The Starting 5” Podcast: Can Desmond Bane take another leap to All-Star level?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we discussed the details of Steven Adams’ contract extension and what it means for the Memphis Grizzlies moving forward and continued this year’s player previews by previewing what we expect from Desmond Bane and Danny Green for the ’22-’23 NBA season.

We began the show by discussing Steven Adams’ importance on this Grizzlies team. We dove into his contract details and compared it to his playoff impact from this past season and what it could mean in future playoff appearances.

Next segment we previewed what we expect to see from Desmond Bane this season. Can he really ascend to All-Star caliber or become a 20-point-per-game scorer? Dillon Brooks became a hot topic as we tried to answer that question.

To close the show we previewed what we expect from Danny Green this season. His veteran leadership is much needed and his championship pedigree can be key in the Grizzlies taking that next step.

