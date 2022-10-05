GBBLive Podcast: Analyzing Steven Adams’ latest contract extension

This past weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies have extended their partnership with “Aqua Mane” for 2 more years, as they agreed to a 2-year, $25M contract extension with Steven Adams.

This news came out of nowhere to an extend. No one really knew if the Grizzlies would wait until his unrestricted free agency in 2023, or if they would ultimately roll with a younger option past this year — perhaps Jaren Jackson Jr. But alas, the Grizzlies have committed to their bruising center, his impact on the floor, and his leadership on this team.

For this episode of ‘GBBLive,’ I bring on one of my associate editors, Shawn Coleman, and former Site Manager Joe Mullinax to talk about the latest Grizzlies’ signing.

We answer the “Question of the Day.”

Can’t log into @GBBLive from my phone, so Question of the Day from here.



I’ll have @StatsSAC and @JoeMullinax on the podcast to analyze Steven Adams’ extension.



QOTD: What are your thoughts on his 2 year, $25M extension? — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) October 4, 2022

In addition, we break down the different elements of this deal.

We look at how he serves as protection for Jaren Jackson Jr. — as a center to alleviate foul trouble of him, to best utilize him, and to handle the bulk of big man minutes in the case of injury.

We also look at if his playoff struggles might be a bit overblown, given what transpired in the 2022 playoffs, and in the center landscape of the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are all in on their core and their veteran center.

