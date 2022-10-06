“Nxt Gen” Podcast: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones - best point guard duo in NBA?

Site Manager’s note: As the Memphis Grizzlies season is about to be underway, head on over to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network to check out our player preview series and season preview content from GBBLive, The ‘Nxt Gen’ Podcast, ‘The Starting 5’ Podcast, The ‘Core 4’ Podcast, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

I am joined by Drew Hill from the Daily Memphian on the newest episode of the “Nxt Gen” Podcast. They open by talking about the most recent Memphis Grizzlies’ Preseason game and their first impressions on the team’s full roster in their first action. They also discuss the play of Santi Aldama, who has emerged and now secured the start at power forward at the beginning of the season.

Then, we talk about the possible best point guard duo in the NBA with Ja Morant and Tyus Jones. We start to talk about their expectations for Ja Morant this season — including his speed, defensive improvement, and shooting from behind the arc. Next up is Tyus Jones, who both we agree is the best backup PG in the NBA, and why his re-signing was so vital for the Memphis Grizzlies. And to close, we give some over/under’s on the stats of the Grizzlies point guards, and what we expect from the team as a whole going forward.

