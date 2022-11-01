“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: TNT Double-header, Nets looking For consistency

Yes, you are correct; this isn’t Memphis Grizzlies coverage. However, most people will be watching this TNT doubleheader — and perhaps betting on it.

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we have another “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

Tonight’s double-header on TNT will feature a very intriguing Eastern Conference matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, two teams searching for consistency in a young NBA season. Then, for the second game of the doubleheader, the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Brooklyn -2.5 (-108), Chicago +2.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 233 (O/U both at -110

Moneyline: Brooklyn (-136), Chicago (+116)

A very interesting game tips off NBA on TNT Tuesday night. The 2-5 Brooklyn Nets, playing in their second game of a back-to-back following a huge win against the Indiana Pacers last night — a game in which Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 64 points.

For the Bulls, they enter tonight with two nights of rest following their Saturday night loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at home. The Bulls’ big three of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach Lavine all had huge nights, which still resulted in a home loss to the 76ers.

Favorite prop:

Chicago: Spread (+2.5, -112). Taking Bulls on the spread is a no-brainer. With the Nets coming off a tough back-to-back, and the Bulls taking on one of the worse defenses in the NBA, I expect another big showing from the Bulls' big three of Lavine, DeRozan, and Vucevic.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns:

Spread: Phoenix -5 (110), Minnesota +5 (110)

Over/Under: 228.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Phoenix (-225), Minnesota (+165)

Quite the second game of a doubleheader tonight on TNT, as the Timberwolves travel to Phoenix to take on the hot Suns. This is easily the most intriguing matchup of the night. A young and upcoming Timberwolves team, taking on a seasoned Suns team. The spread is five, and the over/under looks intriguing as well.

Favorite props

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Points (O22.5, -135). Anthony Edwards has opened up the 2023 season just as we expected. The last time Edwards was in Phoenix, Ant dropped 27 points and 10 assists. The Suns are sitting at 5-1, and this is a game Edwards easily gets up for. Take Edwards on the over.

Suns & Timerwolves, Over/Under (O228.5, -110). In their last three matchups, the Suns and Timberwolves have gone over. I expect the tempo to be up, and the offense to be at an all-time high between these two teams, as they love playing one another.

