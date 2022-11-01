The Core 4: Which preseason predictions have not fared well thus far?

It was an action-packed week of Memphis Grizzlies basketball. Two great wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings had Memphis trending in the right direction, but dropping their first game in Utah without Ja Morant was a small setback (note: recorded prior to Monday night’s loss against Utah too).

The guys talk about Ziaire Williams’ absence, and who will need to step in and fill his role over the next month. In addition, they discuss where the Grizzlies will miss the sophomore wing.

In “Hot and Cold,” the guys discuss what’s been working in Memphis and what has held them back. Dave and Xavier are concerned about the defense so far this season, something that the Grizzlies have historically hung their hat on. Matt looks at the Ja and Tyus Jones lineups and likes the way the two point guards have complimented each other.

The Core 4 gives out their weekly awards. Dave believes Grizzlies fans need to pump the brakes on Santi Aldama. Tyus Jones adds another award to his trophy case, and Desmond Bane receives some praise for his incredible scoring stretch.

To close out the show, it’s accountability time and the guys review their worst takes so far on the season. Xavier and Dave also look at some of the bottom teams in the NBA for where they went wrong this season.

