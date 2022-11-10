Memphis Grizzlies continue shooting 100% on City Edition jerseys

The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their City Edition jerseys as part of a leaguewide release of the annual NBA City Edition uniforms.

The @memgrizz today unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. pic.twitter.com/GwfGeenwyK — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 10, 2022

Per NBA’s Locker Vision, the Grizzlies will debut these jerseys tomorrow November 11th when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The inspiration ties into the Memphis Grizzlies’ hip-hop culture, history, and future. A full inspiration can be found on this Grizzlies Instagram post, but the design of the jerseys involve inspiration from local hip-hop album art, current and throwback uniform styles, and the ‘M’ bridge from the Mississippi River. The bottom of the league also has a “For the M” tag.

Personally, I’m a big fan of these jerseys. The Grizzlies continue to not miss when it comes to their alternate jerseys, dating back to the classic teal Vancouver Grizzlies jerseys they donned in 2019 for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. A trend from the past two seasons, the Grizzlies have provided a unique spin to their jerseys with the City Edition uniforms, and it’s led to fresh, clean designs. It’s also so cool to see how the Grizzlies — and the league, for that matter — continue to use uniforms designs for local ties.

The Memphis Grizzlies City edition jerseys over the years:



Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/mIFEA1rF3D — GrizzMuse (@GrizzlyMuse) November 10, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies have orders ready to be placed with its City Edition theme, making it a probable must-have for holiday gifts this time of year.

