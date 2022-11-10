‘Nxt Gen Podcast’: Breaking down early-season storylines

For this week’s episode of the “Nxt Gen Podcast,” I am joined by Brandon Nwokeji to talk about the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies — recorded after the Monday night loss to the Boston Celtics. After quickly recapping the game in Boston, we talk about some of the early season’s biggest storylines, including Desmond Bane’s ascension, the Grizzlies’ defensive struggles, and why Steven Adams is so important.

Later, we consider how Dillon Brooks has played so far this season and also the surprising early play of Rookie Jake LaRavia. To close, we talk about the Jaren Jackson Jr. injury and how his Instagram stories could leave a trail to his official return date.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.