Report Card: Grizzlies hold off Spurs for needed division win

From one perspective, the Grizzlies' overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night was likely a little to close for comfort.

However, from a more positive perspective, both Grizz Nation and NBA fans in general once again got to see why Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the best backcourt in the NBA so far this season.

Morant and Bane combined for 64 points last night, once again literally providing half of the Grizzlies' offense to carry them to a win. However, a few other Grizzlies had notable performances as well. Let’s hand out a few grades after a fun night in San Antonio.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane - A+

Only players in the NBA this season with multiple 30+ point, 5+ assist+ 5+ 3 games-

Steph, Kyrie, Ja, Bane

The pair of Grizzlies who have produced the most games in which they scored 25+ points each in franchise history -

Ja and Bane

So far this season, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the best backcourt in the NBA. Stats, from many different perspectives, back this claim. However, it does not have to go that deep, because nearly every time they are on the court together, Bane and Morant are both showing they are stars in this league.

And it is not just the scoring, as for the second time this year, Morant and Bane scored 30 or more points in the same game. It is the playmaking and the consistent production in clutch situations that stands out. It also does not hurt that they both are regularly shooting over 40% from three combined on a nightly duo.

With both Morant and Bane scoring 32, they showed they can take over the game as a duo when it is needed. The more often they do that, the more lethal this Grizzlies team will be as the season progresses.

Steven Adams - A

I do not think anyone will ever question how tough Steven Adams is, but in case they do, they simply need to look at his performance tonight. For the second time in less than a week, Adams had 19 rebounds overall and 10+ offensive rebounds in a single game. At less than 100%, Adams made sure the Grizzlies had a needed rebounding presence to earn the victory.

Adams was able to power through his injury and remain a constant force on the inside. Yes, the Spurs had plenty of success shooting inside the arc, but Adams still found ways to make life tough, especially late in the game. As a result, the Grizzlies were able to get a needed victory against a division rival.

Tyus Jones - B+

Playing against his little brother, Jones was clearly the best the bench had to offer last night for the Grizzlies. Jones went 3-5 from three on the night, hitting the only threes that the Grizzlies bench provided against the Spurs. Jones was 1-9 from three in his previous four games, so a bounce-back performance for him from three was great to see. While Morant and Bane are the stars, Tyus continues to provide great support when his number is called.

