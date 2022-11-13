Quick Recap: Short-Handed Grizzlies Fall to Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on a Washington Wizards team that they had faced just seven days ago. Tonight, Memphis would be short-handed, missing both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. While seeing both Ja and Des on the injury report, one positive trend was Jaren Jackson Jr. moving from “Out” to “Doubtful” meaning his season debut should be near.

Opportunities for rookies David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, and Kennedy Chandler were on the horizon in Washington for the young Grizzlies. How would the Grizzlies respond to adversity on the road?

.@memgrizz status report, Nov. 13 vs @WashWizards:



DOUBTFUL

D. Bane - RT Toe Soreness

J. Jackson Jr. - RT Foot Surgery Recovery

J. Morant - LT Ankle Soreness



OUT

D. Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery

K. Lofton Jr. - NBA G League 2-Way Transfer

Z. Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 12, 2022

First Quarter:

With three starters being out for the Grizzlies, the biggest question was going to be who leads Memphis’ offense? Dillon Brooks would be the only notable offensive creator in Memphis’ starting five.

Brooks got to the rim a few times to start the first quarter, but Washington was looking for Dillon to create for himself off the dribble. Memphis faced bigger issues in the first quarter as their two big men Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke collected two fouls in the opening quarter.

A low scoring first quarter had Memphis trailing 23-19 to Washington after one quarter.

Second Quarter:

Taylor Jenkins told Memphis during one of the timeouts to start the second quarter to “pick up their energy.” The Grizzlies followed suit. Rookie Point Guard Kennedy Chandler entered for Memphis and create that spark for Memphis.

From there it trickled down to Santi Aldama, who play majority of the second quarter guarding Kristaps Porzingis. Aldama swatted away a few shots, and drilled a few three-pointers. During this run, Memphis jumped out to a nine point lead. Following that run during the second quarter, Washington bounced back, sppecifically Kristaps Porzingis who dropped 13 second quarter points pushing the Wizards to a 55-51 lead at the half against the Grizzlies. Despite being short-handed, Memphis was battling.

Third Quarter:

Memphis came out of the locker rooms and looked better offensively to start the third quarter. Tyus Jones kept getting to his spots on the offensive end, and Steven Adams continued to be aggressive offensively.

Brandon Clarke came off the bench and provided a spark, but missed some easy shots around the rim, but that was everyone for Memphis. The game just felt off. Memphis stayed in foul trouble, and every time Memphis got close, Washington would pull away. Memphis trailed Washington 82-74 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

It felt like every time Memphis did something right, it was countered with the Grizzlies doing something uncharacteristic. The Grizzlies were able to cut the Washington lead down numerous times going on runs and then failing to complete the comeback. Washington was able to outscore Memphis in three of the four quarters as Memphis would end up falling to the Wizards 102-92 this evening.

turn the page. back at it tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IFNASeyurE — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 14, 2022

The Grizzlies look to bounce back on Tuesday night as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in a Nationally Televised TNT NBA Tuesday game with the status of Memphis’ big 3 in Ja, Des and JJJ up in the air.

