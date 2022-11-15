“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: TNT Double-header, Ja vs Zion is Back!

This is Memphis Grizzlies coverage, and the Grizzlies are a part of this TNT doubleheader that most people will probably bet on.

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we have another “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

The first of tonight’s double-header on TNT will feature a divisional rivalry with an always fun 1 vs 2 draft pick battle between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. The second game will feature two teams that started the season on a sour note but have turned things around lately between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Memphis +2.5 (-110), New Orleans, -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 230 (-110)

Moneyline: Memphis (+115), New Orleans (-145)

Ja Morant vs Zion Williamson is a debate that will remain throughout the entirety of both of their careers and is a matchup that has not been seen since February 2021. Zion Williamson’s team is 4-0 in those matchups and I am sure Ja Morant knows that too. The potential return of Jaren Jackson Jr. raises the stakes in this matchup just a bit more.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday night against New Orleans Pelicans on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 15, 2022

Favorite prop:

Over/Under: Under 230. Although the Grizzlies and Pelicans are in the top half of the league in points per game and middle of the pack in opponent points per game, I would expect more of a defensive battle in tonight’s matchup. Although this will be Jaren Jackson Jr.’s first game this season, I expect his 1st team all defensive prowess to make a difference right away for the Grizzlies and for him to be a little rusty on offense. Also, both teams are top 5 in paint points per game which means fewer 3-point attempts, especially with the likelihood that Desmond Bane will miss this contest (Doubtful with Toe Soreness).

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Brooklyn +1.5 (-110), Sacramento, -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 224.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Brooklyn (+105), Sacramento (-130)

In an interesting matchup that does not look too intriguing on paper, the Nets and Kings both seem to be righting the path for their seasons. The Nets are overcoming a lot of inner turmoil to work their way back to Eastern Conference contention and are 5-3 since starting the season 1-5. The Kings are on a 3-game winning streak and have won 6 of their past 8 games since starting the season 0-4. That spread seems to be right on par as I expect a tightly contested game between these 2 teams.

Favorite player props:

Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Assists (O 5.5, -155). De’Aaron Fox is only averaging 6.0 assists per game but he has had at least 8 assists during the Kings’ current 3-game winning streak and at least 6 assists in the Kings’ last 4 games. Also, it doesn’t help that the Nets are giving up the 7th most assists per game to their opponents.

Sacramento: Domantas Sabonis, Assists (O 5.5, -140). On the flip side, Domantas Sabonis is averaging more assists than his PG at 6.3 assists per game and has had at least 6 assists in the Kings’ past 7 games. The same applies as above with the Nets giving up the 7th most assists per game to their opponents making this double play a must.

