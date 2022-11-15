 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis Grizzlies announce Desmond Bane is out 2-3 weeks with toe sprain

The Grizzlies sharpshooting guard is out as Jaren Jackson Jr. returns to the Grizzlies lineup

Earlier today the Memphis Grizzlies announced that Desmond Bane is out and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks due to a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe. Bane suffered the injury last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury bug comes at an unfortunate time for the Grizzlies as Jaren Jackson Jr. returns to the lineup tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The injury comes in the middle of another career year for Bane who is averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game forming one of the best backcourts in the NBA alongside Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies will be without Bane the next 6-11 games as he recovers.

