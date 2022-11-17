‘GBBLive’ Podcast: Who’s expected to step up in Desmond Bane’s absence?

Desmond Bane is slated to miss the next 2-3 weeks — at least — with a sprained toe, news that was broken within 24 hours of the announcement of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return.

Terrible timing, I know.

For this week’s episode of “GBBLive,” I have Mat Issa — an NBA writer for many bylines — on the show to discuss the many angles of Desmond Bane’s absence.

To start, we look at what the Memphis Grizzlies are losing with Desmond Bane out of the lineup — while also marveling at the strides he made in this game. In addition, we discuss whether or not this injury hurts his All-Star campaign.

We also talk about the players expected to help the Grizzlies out in the aggregate. With Jaren Jackson Jr. returning to the lineup, we share the early returns from his season debut, while also discussing how his offensive efficiency will need to round out quickly in Bane’s absence. Mat also audaciously says it’s Dillon Brooks time — and how now’s not the time to rein him in. To wrap up the “player expectations” discussion, we focus on rookies Jake LaRavia and David Roddy, and we’re both confused about why LaRavia was a DNP-CD in Tuesday’s game.

Finally, Mat and I highlight the one team area that needs to be elevated in Bane’s absence to make up for the offensive deficit.

You can also read Mat Issa’s recent feature on Desmond Bane’s third-year leap.

