Quick Recap: Memphis Grizzlies bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106

The Memphis Grizzlies came into tonight’s matchup looking to salvage a brutal four game west coast road trip thus far. Currently sitting at 1-2 on this road trip, Memphis matched up with a very talented Portland Trail Blazers team.

Portland were without Damian Lillard, then Memphis had Desmond Bane and Jake LaRavia back tonight. Could the Grizzlies salvage a long road trip before heading back to Memphis?

First Quarter:

The Grizzlies came out like a team that had suffered two tough losses in a row during this West Coast road trip. Starting the game on a 12-2 run against Portland. The Grizzlies’ energy level, which had been missing on both ends made its return to start this game. Following a Trail Blazers timeout, Portland countered with a 12-2 run of their own to tie the game at 14.

Once the game had tied, it was a back-and-forth affair until the final three minutes. Desmond Bane shook free for a left-wing three, and at the end of the quarter, was able to get a layup in transition that was called a goaltend. Memphis carried a 30-23 lead into the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

The second quarter felt reckless for both sides. Sloppy play, but Ja Morant highlighted a low-scoring second quarter. Morant dropped six points in each quarter in the first half. The Grizzlies shot 46.5% in the first half despite the one ugly quarter.

Despite Jusuf Nurkic cooking the Grizzlies — as he always does — in the first half, Memphis escaped the first half with a 52-45 lead over Portland.

Third Quarter:

The third quarter showed Memphis’ defensive consistency. Despite a slow start in the first half defending the pick ‘n’ roll with Nurkic and Anfernee Simons, Memphis tightened up their rotations.

Dillon Brooks in particular took on the assignment of defending the high pick ‘n’ roll in that third quarter. Memphis wasn’t perfect by no means, but their defense carried them throughout the first three quarters, as they led Portland 78-72 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

An absolute roller coaster of a fourth quarter for the Grizzlies. Memphis came out on a 9-0 run to open up the final frame in less than two minutes. Sustaining a double-digit lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, Memphis knew that there was one more punch coming from this Trail Blazer team.

The Trail Blazers trailed by as much as 15 in the fourth quarter. Despite tying the game late in the fourth, Memphis found a way to close this one out on the road. The Grizzlies would take down Portland by a score of 111-106.

— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 3, 2022

Final Stats:

Desmond Bane - 29 points (7/16 FG, 5/8 3PT), 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes

Ja Morant - 20 points (7/19 FG), 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in 32 minutes

Steven Adams - 14 points (6/9 FG), and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes

The Grizzlies return home to FedExForum to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

