‘Big Bets from Big Memphis’: TNT Double-header, Injuries ruin spicy matchups

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing basketball tonight, and you the reader will probably tune into this matchup instead of the TNT doubleheader slate.

However, there is some intrigue behind the slate of games tomorrow night. Unfortunately, these matchups became way less spicy due to recent injuries. Let’s talk about these games and some good bets for tonight’s doubleheaders.

Spread: Brooklyn -7 (-110), Philadephia +7 (-110)

Over/Under: N/A

Moneyline: Brooklyn (-320), Philadelphia (+230)

This contest should’ve been on the shortlist of “must-see TV” basketball games of the season. Ben Simmons makes his awaited return to Philadelphia after last year’s debacle that resulted in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. However, the Philadelphia 76ers’ 3 best players — Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey — are all out tonight due to injury.

DraftKings hasn’t even posted Over/Under’s or player props associated with this game.

BOO! GIVE ME DE’ANTHONY MELTON PLAYER PROPS, YOU COWARDS!

Anyways, the 76ers spread seems interesting as the feisty underdogs. However, we just saw the Brooklyn Nets put away a shorthanded team just the other day. They’re playing good basketball, and the 76ers don’t have anyone to contend with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Obviously, there isn’t good money in a same-game parlay for this one. However, if you’re placing this in a larger parlay in Tuesday night’s slate of games, the Brooklyn Nets spread is my favorite bet of all.

Spread: Phoenix -7 (-110), Lakers +7 (-110)

Over/Under: N/A

Moneyline: Phoenix (-320), Lakers (+230)

The Lakers have been without LeBron James for 5 of the past 6 games due to an abductor injury, but he’s listed as “questionable” for tonight’s game. The Suns haven’t had Chris Paul in 6 games, as he’s been out with a heel injury, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for this game.

Though not nearly as spicy as the East coast matchup, it’s still tough to see either LeBron James or Chris Paul miss time at this stage of their careers — especially against each other. There aren’t many more of these opportunities.

The Lakers are playing good basketball, winning their best 3 games. The Suns are still trending towards the top of the Western Conference, but have lost 3 of their past 4 games. I’m torn on who wins, but I’m willing to bet the Lakers cover the spread either. The gap is a bit too wide for the kind of basketball these two teams have played over the past week.

Favorite player prop: The Suns are the only team with player props listed for their specific matchup. Mikal Bridges making at least 2 three’s seems like a lock, as DraftKings has the over at 1.5 three’s made at +155 odds. He’s shooting 44% on 1.4 makes per game, and he’s hit multiple 3’s in 6 games this season. Though he doesn’t hoist 3’s like most 3-and-D wings, it still seems like a good bet to slot into your parlay.

