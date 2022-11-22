‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Will the Grizzlies ever become fully healthy?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 5th week of the regular season, discussed what we expect from the team without Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and predicted the next two weeks of games.

We began the show by discussing the below .500 week the Grizzlies endured with bittersweet news throughout the week. The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. coincided with news that Desmond Bane will be out for at least 2-3 weeks. Three days later, Ja Morant sprained his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will be week-to-week.

Next segment, we discussed what we expect from the Grizzlies over the next week or two without its star backcourt. The often-mentioned Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. was the main topic of discussion with our expectations.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games for the next two weeks. The 6 games the Grizzlies have over that stretch are:

