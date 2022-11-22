‘The Core 4’ Podcast: Charles Barkley doesn’t watch the Grizzlies

The Core Four returns for their weekly episode to make sense of Charles Barkley calling out Ja Morant, the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies' roster, examine the trade market, and update their NBA title Contenders College Football rankings. But first, the C4 Boys start by talking about some of the other content they’ve been working on: Matt’s gambling record this week filling in on Grizzly Bear Bets, and Dave’s new lighting setup to help him pop on Xavier’s TikTok.

In Embrace Debate, Charles Barkley said last week that the next part of Ja Morant's elevation to his game would be making his teammates better, which was met with plenty of pushback from Grizzlies Twitter. Xavier and Matt both believe that Chuck’s comments resulted from him not watching enough Memphis games and that Morant does elevate his teammates. However, Dave believes we need to listen to the legends of our game and not be so quick to dispel Barkley's criticism.

Next, in Xavier X&O’s, the guys look at the injuries to Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. Who can step up in their absences? Xavier wants Dillon Brooks to continue to be aggressive offensively, while Matt wants to see Tyus keep the ship afloat. Dave wonders whether Jackson being in and out of the lineup is helpful to the team or is disrupting the flow they built early this season.

Down in Kleiman Corner, Dave asks if the time to trade for a big star is now with the Western Conference so wide open. Adding another big-name scorer could ease the load for the Grizzlies' backcourt, but Matt and Xavier believe the big game hunting won’t come until the offseason. Could a swing at another solid role player help get the Grizzlies over the hump?

To finish the show, the guys revisit their NBA Title Contenders ranked by the College Football Playoff committee after having Milwaukee, Cleveland, Boston, and Denver in the top spots a week ago. Boston has continued to impress while a new Western Conference team has entered the mix.

