Quick Recap: Ja Morant’s triple-double lifts Grizzlies over Knicks 127-123

The Memphis Grizzlies, coming off of one of their best performances of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, traveled north to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday night. They were looking to start a winning streak, and more importantly find some consistency in a young season.

The Grizzlies in the Garden. Let’s have some fun.

First Quarter:

Being in an environment like Madison Square Garden has to present a different kind of energy for not only an athlete but the fans as well. For the athletes, it’s about staying within themselves despite knowing they’re playing in such a historic arena.

The Grizzlies came out with scattered energy in the first quarter. Some positives, but nothing that led to consistent success. The Grizzlies turned the ball over five times in the first quarter, and trailed the Knicks 26-25 heading to the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

The second quarter continued the theme of no rhythm or flow. The two teams looked to snatch the momentum that weighed in the balance. Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson provided issues for the Grizzlies at the rim. Robinson tallied 3 first-half blocks for the Knicks, so one of the best thing Memphis does — finish at the rim — would have to be altered in this one.

Morant started attacking the rim, followed by kicking it to the weak side corner for better ball movement. Dillon Brooks was sensational from an overall standpoint for Memphis in that first half. Felt like at times he calmed the team down, which is growth for him.

No real rhythm or flow through two quarters as the Grizzlies led the Knicks 54-52 at the half.

Third Quarter:

Someone had to snatch momentum on Sunday night. With no flow in the first half, the Grizzlies came out of the locker room looking for the edge. Ja Morant specifically hit open shooters off the drive, as Memphis grew their lead throughout the third quarter.

It wasn’t a blow out, but a double-digit lead had Memphis up 93-83 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

The Grizzlies and Knicks were in an instant classic in the Garden. Memphis held a double-digit lead until Jalen Brunson got hot for the Knicks. Memphis had to rotate Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant throughout the fourth quarter. During that rotation, Brunson and the Knicks clawed their way back into it.

The final five minutes felt like the best basketball we’ve seen this season. Just fluid, strategic, and clean basketball. Brunson and Morant going back and fourth for their respective sides. The Grizzlies were able to get one more stop then the Knicks, and would get a huge win in the Garden. Memphis would take down New York 127-123.

walk in ya crib. talk ova ya crib. #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/3Aa6zZXL9E — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 28, 2022

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 27 points (9/20 FG), 14 assists, and 10 rebounds

Dillon Brooks - 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists

Steven Adams - 16 points (6/8 FG), and 10 rebounds

The Grizzlies will look to stretch their two-game winning streak on Wednesday night, as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

