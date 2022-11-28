‘The Core 4’ Podcast: Quarter-Season Awards

The Core 4 Boys stayed up extra late for this one to catch the end of another classic in the Grizzlies' win over the Knicks. Dave gives his instant reactions in the intro and Xavier discusses the loss to the Kings from Tuesday.

In Kleiman Corner, the guys break down the decision to move on from Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton this past offseason. There was a lot of talk on Grizzlies' Twitter this week that Memphis should have retained at least one of the two but Xavier is confident in the rookies replacing them. Matt wonders if it would even be a discussion if the team was fully healthy and Dave thinks that Slowmo and Melt should've been spun in a bigger deal for another star last season. The Melton deal is specifically hard to grade at this point not having seen Danny Green so far this season.

In his X&O’s, Xavier breaks down the after-time-out success the Grizzlies have had under Taylor Jenkins. The Grizzlies routinely get open looks after timeouts and Jenkins deserves a ton of credit for scheming his guys open. Matt wants to see some more of that kind of movement in the half-court offense and believes Desmond Bane’s movement and catch-and-shoot ability is the key to their success.

In this week’s This League segment, the guys give out quarter-season awards around the NBA. It’s a clean sweep for Jayson Tatum as MVP but the guys have different opinions for coach of the year and most improved. The Indiana Pacers come away with several awards a quarter of the way through the schedule.

To wrap up, the guys give out some Grizzlies-specific awards in this week's trophy case. Xavier gives out an old classic and Dave brings out a new award courtesy of Seinfeld. Matt wraps up with a Memphis staple: the Wing of the Week.

