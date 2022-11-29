“Big Bets From Big Memphis”: TNT-Double Header offers great matchups in the West

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we have another “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

While the Memphis Grizzlies may not be in action, four fellow Western Conference squads with face off to continue gaining momentum into the Holiday season. Along with the matchups themselves, there also will be some fun potential way to make a little money to add to the enjoyment.

Spread: Warriors -2 (-110), Mavericks +2 (-110)

Over/Under- 228 (-105,-115)

Money Line- Warriors -130, Mavericks +105

The past week has been a bit of a different story for the Warriors and Mavs. The Warriors ship to be righting the ship for their season with three straight wins. The Mavs are enduring a bit of a rough patch with four straight losses. In a rematch from last year’s Western Conference Finals, can the Mavs get back on track or will the Warriors continue to find success?

Best Bet for Warriors: Klay Thompson O/U 17.5 Points (-125, -105)

Thompson has scored 19 or more points in six straight game. It is no coincidence that the Warriors are arguably playing their best basketball of the season with Thompson showing flashes of his elite shooting talent.

Best Bet for Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie O/U 16.5 Points (-110, -120)

While Dinwiddie is averaging 17.1 points on the season, he scored 15 or less points in five straight games before putting up 22 in his last contest. The Mavs will need more scoring sources than Luka Doncic to win this game, and Dinwiddie is the logical choice to step up in that role.

Spread: Clippers +3.5 (-110), Trail Blazers -3.5 (+10)

Over/Under: 214 (-110,-110)

MoneyLine: Clippers +135, Trail Blazers -175

On paper, this would seem to be a fun matchup due to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Damian Lillard sharing the court. Unfortunately, all three superstars are out due to injury, which means other players will need to step up. Both teams currently are in the top six of the Western Conference, so these direct matchups are especially important.

Though player props are not currently available for this contest, Ivan Zubac could be the best double-double bit on the NBA schedule tonight. Coming off a 31-pt, 29-reb performance in his last game, Zubac looks locked in. He may even be a worthwhile option for a 15/15 performance tonight in the hopes of helping the Clippers earn a win.

For the Blazers, Jeramy Grant stands out as a fun player to wager on from a few perspectives. With 29 and 44 points in his last two games, Grant could be the best bet for the game’s leading scorer. He also could be a fun play for a 25 pt, 5 assist, 5 rebound parlay type play as well. Grant has been a great find for the Blazers so far this season, and could be a great play for your betting chances this evening.

