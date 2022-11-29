Breaking News: Grizz Gaming acquires ReeseDaGod from Lakers Gaming

A month ago, Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K League affiliate Grizz Gaming landed the number three overall pick in the upcoming NBA 2K League Draft. A few weeks after, it was rumored that Grizz Gaming was looking to move off of that third pick.

Today, all the rumors and speculations were put to rest when Grizz Gaming sent their number three pick to Lakers Gaming for Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney and a 2024 second round pick. In exchange, Lakers Gaming will be sending Memphis their seventh-overall pick in the upcoming 2K League Draft.

ResseDaGod averaged 19.6 points, 3.4 assists along with 1.8 steals per game for Lakers Gaming this past season. Resse also left his fingerprint on the 2K League Playoffs this past season, ranking second in points per game at 24.0 on 60% shooting from the field.

ReeseDaGod or ReeseDaChamp? Call him what you want, but know @ReeseDaGod's 2K skill is unmatched #2KL102Week pic.twitter.com/HGghmlx8nl — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) November 18, 2022

Reese also brings a Championship pedigree to Memphis, as he helped Wizards District Gaming win their first 2K League Championship back in season two.

Grizz Gaming adds ReeseDaGod to a roster that has Spartan (Center), and JRod (SF, SG). Keeping their core in tact, while only moving down four spots in the draft, is a huge win for Grizz Gaming.

