Quick Recap: Turnovers are too costly for Memphis against Edwards, Minnesota

The Memphis Grizzlies had won two straight games going into tonight’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having not played since Sunday, the Grizzlies came in tonight on two days’ rest, and they were looking to get to 2-0 against the Timberwolves this season. Memphis and Minnesota entered tonight with an all-time 51-51 record against each other.

So who will break the tie? Let’s get to it.

First Quarter:

There was a lot of excitement going into tonight’s matchup but the first quarter fell flat. Memphis started hot and seemed locked in. The Grizzlies were up 11-2 at the first time out. Dillon Brooks was locked in for his matchup with Anthony Edwards, and the energy was there on both ends. The Grizzlies found a mismatch between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson and tried to expose it before Taylor Jenkins subbed out Jaren Jackson Jr.

The game quickly got messy and both sides were turning it over at a high clip. Memphis played sloppy basketball and could not make any of its free throws. Fortunately, Minnesota was shorthanded tonight, and Gobert picked up two personal fouls and a technical foul in the first quarter. After one, the Wolves led 27-26. Edwards led the way with 11 first-quarter points.

Second Quarter:

If the first quarter was sloppy, then the second period was just plain disgusting. It took Memphis 5 and a half minutes to make a field goal in the second quarter. For nearly half the quarter, Memphis’s offensive possessions either resulted in turnovers or a trip to the free-throw line. All season, Memphis has struggled from the line – they are the worst free-throw shooting team in the league – but tonight was even worse. Memphis shot 11/18 (61.1%) from the free-throw line in the first half.

For much of the quarter, no one was able to get anything going but eventually, the Grizzlies put together a few minutes of decent basketball and finished the half with a 48-44 lead.

Third Quarter:

After an incredibly mediocre first-half performance, Grizzlies fans hoped their team would come out with some energy to start the second half. Their hopes were not met. In the first seven minutes of the half, the Grizzlies only scored four points. Memphis’s turnover problems and free-throw woes continued. It did not take long for Minnesota to take the lead and the margin grew to nine.

Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones brought some energy off the bench. Clarke put in two baskets, and Jones hit a transition three cutting the lead to three at the end of the third quarter. Despite Memphis’s poor play, the game was still within reach.

Fourth Quarter:

Memphis made a run at the beginning of the quarter thanks to contributions from Jones and David Roddy. The rookie went on his own eight-point run to help tie the game at 90. After a quick scoring flurry at the beginning of the quarter, the Memphis offense stalled. The Grizzlies had shot clock violations on back-to-back possessions, but time and time again Minnesota was unable to capitalize on Memphis’s mistakes.

Jackson picked up his fifth foul on an off-the-ball play and missed much of the fourth quarter. Memphis began to regain some momentum when Edwards missed a second-chance three-pointer that turned into an improbable Morant alley-oop. However, Edwards took over in the fourth quarter, and eventually, he was too much to handle. Morant’s struggles from the free-throw line plagued Memphis down the line and Edwards’s two-way performance lifted Minnesota over Memphis. Things got chippy toward the end of the game and Morant and Brooks were ejected.

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 24 points (8/20 FG), 6 assists, and 5 rebounds

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 16 points (5/10 FG), 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks

David Roddy - 13 points (5/8 FG, 3/4 3PT) and 5 rebounds

After a two-game road trip, Memphis returns home to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s to hoping the Grizzlies look more like themselves on Friday.

