Podcast Interview: Memphis Hustle head coach Jason March looking ahead to 2022-23 season

The Memphis Hustle kick off their season tonight, as they take on the Lakeland Magic at the Landers Center at 7:00 PM CST.

To prepare everyone for a new year for the Memphis Hustle and the G League, Brandon Abraham — GBB Assistant to the Site Manager and Hustle Reporter — and I catch up with head coach Jason March to talk about the 2022-23 season.

We talk to March about training camp and how his roster is looking ahead of tonight’s opener to the regular season. We also have a conversation about the dynamic, relationship with the Hustle and the Memphis Grizzlies — including how his experience with them over the past calendar year will help him grow as a coach this season. We talk about the success former Hustle standouts Santi Aldama and John Konchar have had on the main roster thus far, and what it could mean for the two-way players Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams.

Finally, we wrap up talking about how the G League has been used for experimental features for the league while going over the intriguing one for this season — Elam Ending. March goes over how this may affect their coaching and strategies in late-game situations.

You won’t want to miss out on this episode and on the Memphis Hustle this season. Get on down to the Landers Center in Southaven to watch Kenneth Lofton, Vince Williams, and the Memphis Hustle. Also read Brandon Abraham’s Hustle Reports on GBB.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.