Quick Recap: Grizzlies demolish Hornets in 130-99 victory

The Memphis Grizzlies returned home after a 4-game road trip, as they are entering a stretch of 3 home games in 4 nights. First up were the Charlotte Hornets, who are short-handed with LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier out of the lineup.

The Grizzlies surged out to a strong start, bolting out the gates to a 14-4 run. They also generated this offense from the secondary guys in the starting lineup — as Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, and Steven were responsible for the buckets in their opening run. Brooks started out on fire from 3, connecting on all 4 of his triple attempts in the quarter. The Grizzlies managed to get the stops it needed to build a formidable lead after the first period, leading 41-23.

Oh, and Ja Morant added to his “almost highlight” collection, as he nearly baptized Kelly Oubre.

The Grizzlies’ frontcourt of Aldama and Adams were staples on both sides of the ball in the 2nd quarter. Aldama set a tone with his help rim protection and with his hustle for 50/50 balls — amassing 3 stocks in the quarter. Steven Adams continued his rampage on the glass, en route to a half with 16 rebounds (10 of them being offensive). The two big men even connected on a gnarly alley oop.

Big 2️⃣ Big



That @RealStevenAdams and Santi connection

The Hornets did not have an answer for him on the boards. The Grizzlies led 71-47 at halftime.

The Grizzlies, once again, put together an excellent start to the half to start the 3rd quarter. Desmond Bane found his legs after struggling in the 1st quarter, scoring 15 points and hitting 3 three’s in the 3rd period. We saw some more cool dimes from the Grizzlies — as Ja Morant found Brandon Clarke with a sweet behind-the-back pass, then Clarke hit John Konchar for an alley oop. The Grizzlies led 104-69 after the third quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies managed to extend their lead to 40, where Taylor Jenkins then started to go deeper into his bench to close the game. Kennedy Chandler electrified his hometown crowd with a thunderous fast-break jam.

The hometown kid Kennedy Chandler showing off the hops!

Quick Takeaways

Steven Adams is a menace on the glass. Steven Adams was an absolute madman on the glass, putting together a rather impressive stat-line of 13 points, 19 rebounds (11 offensive), 4 assists, and 4 stocks. His activity on the glass set a tone for the Grizzlies and helped them generate the possession advantage early to build a resounding lead. His presence inside has been massive for this team in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dillon Brooks’ shot selection has been something a lot of us were going to monitor heading into the season. So far, he’s living up to his word on finding more efficient shots. On his way to a career-best 6 three-pointers, Brooks sought his offense within the flow of the system, a true area of growth for him. In addition, he tallied 4 assists as well. It will be interesting to see how Brooks continues to tweak his game and shot portfolio, but the results thus far are cool. Good reinforcement of the Grizzlies’ standards. Granted the talent level on the other side wasn’t comparable — especially as the Charlotte Hornets were without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. However, it was great to see the Grizzlies play with an emphatic edge and with precise execution of their principles — good ball movement, solid defense, and turning it into offense.

The Grizzlies are back home on Sunday to take on the Washington Wizards at 5PM CST, before taking on the Boston Celtics Monday night in a home-and-home back-to-back.

