‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: 10 Games Down, What to Expect Next?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Grizzlies’ 3rd week of the regular season, broke down Dillon Brooks’ positive impact on the team, and predicted the upcoming week of games as they move past the first 10 games mark.

We began the show by reviewing our record predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies’ first 10 games. We also broke down the impressive play of Dillon Brooks. We give credit when we see the work to play within the system and that is exactly what he is doing right now.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 4 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

