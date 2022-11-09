Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, 3-3 away) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, 2-4 home)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Questionable, Ankle Soreness) Ziaire Williams (Out, Patellar Tendinitis) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Out, Right Foot Surgery Recovery), Danny Green (Out, Left Knee Surgery Recovery)

SAN ANTONIO: Doug McDermott (Questionable, Ankle) Zach Collin (Out, Lower Leg) Blake Wesley (Out, Knee)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama

SAN ANTONIO: Tré Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

After finishing their three-game home stand with a loss against the Boston Celtics, the Grizzlies will travel to San Antonio for their first of 4 meetings with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs enter the meeting on a 4-game losing streak after back-to-back losses against the Nuggets, while the Grizzlies have won three of their last 4.

This is a game where the Grizzlies will again have the talent advantage, but it is clear that this Spurs team is young, determined, and hungry for a win. We will also get to see another brotherly matchup and Tyus Jones will face off against his younger brother Tre, who is the likely starter for San Antonio. Let's get to some keys to the game.

Can Ja Morant continue his Spurs dominance?

Since Ja Morant was drafted in 2019, the Grizzlies have had a 10-5 record against the Spurs including 6 straight victories. For his career against San Antonio, Morant is averaging over 27 points and 7 assists on 58% shooting and 50% from three. This includes his career-high 52-point performance last season that had some of the craziest highlights I’ve ever seen.

Ja Morant’s 52 point game might be the best single game highlight I’ve ever seen. Dude was on another level this night pic.twitter.com/3jbfLDTtzp — Bryson (@BrysonWright3) July 12, 2022

After starting the season on an absolute heater, Morant has cooled off a bit since his illness. A matchup with the Spurs could be just what he needs to get back on track. Expect to see a determined Ja from the opening tip and another big scoring performance.

Guarding the perimeter

The Grizzlies' biggest problems so far this season have come on the defensive end, especially on the outside. They are 24 in the NBA in opponent three-pointers made giving up a little under 13 made threes per game.

The Spurs have also been shooting very well from behind the arc this season. They are 6th in the league in 3-pointers made per game with 13 and are 7th in efficiency shooting 38% for the season. If the Grizzlies want to get a win, it will have to start with better perimeter defense. Over the last few games, the Grizzlies have improved on this end of the floor, but they are still 24th in defensive rating on the season.

Desmond Bane vs Devin Vassell

The matchup to watch in this game is between two young shooting guards that have been very impressive to start this season. Bane has been averaging 24-5-5 to start the year and is still shooting over 40% from behind the arc despite a slow start. His playmaking has also been taken to the next level and has taken some of the pressure off Morant in that aspect.

Vassell had also been impressive this season averaging over 20 points per game for the first time in his young career. He has also been effective as an on-ball defender and could provide some issues on that end, he might even get the Ja Morant assignment tonight.

The two third-year players are extremely important to their teams and could be the difference in the game tonight, the matchup is definitely one to watch out for throughout the game.

Overall, the Grizzlies are the better team. It is a game on the road and it will not be easy, but at the end of the day, that talent gap will be a little bit too much for the Spurs to overcome.

Prediction: Grizzlies win 119-112

