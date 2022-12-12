‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Is There More Cause for Concern with Desmond Bane’s Injury?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ current five-game winning streak, discussed the updated news about Desmond Bane’s injury, and predicted the upcoming week of games.

We began the show by discussing the Grizzlies’ 3-0 home stretch this past week and how they can continue that success. Ziaire Williams’ return was a pleasant site and has brought an extra spark to the bench unit.

Next segment, we discussed the news that Desmond Bane would be out for another 3-4 weeks. Is there cause for concern with the potential of this injury being more serious or was this always the plan and the announcement is just now coming out? The guys answer this question and more.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

