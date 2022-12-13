The Core 4: Tyus Jones is the Grizzlies’ best trade asset.

The Core 4 returns, similar to the Grizzlies, down a man. Matt steps in to host for an under-the-weather Xavier and he and Dave recap the 128-103 win against Atlanta in the intro. Matt praises Jaren’s defensive performance while Dave says it’s another ho-hum win for Memphis.

In the first segment, Matt and Dave cover last week’s news about Desmond Bane’s injury. Bane was reevaluated for his toe injury and it was announced he will miss another 3-4 weeks. Dave believes his shooting ability is a huge loss for Memphis and Matt worries it will be hard for him to regain his shooting rhythm once he returns from injury.

In Kleiman Corner, Dave discusses the rumor that Cam Reddish is available from the Knicks for just a second-round draft pick. Is he worth a swing for the already deep Grizzlies? Matt lays out why trading Tyus is actually the key to Memphis winning a title. He has proven he is a starting-caliber point guard in this league and other teams may come calling.

Later, Matt and Dave discuss the upcoming schedule for the Grizzlies. Over the next 10 games, the Grizzlies will be facing a much tougher schedule than they have thus far in December. Winning is nice, but seeing how you stack up against the best teams in the league in the regular season is the best preparation for the playoffs.

To finish the show, the guys give their top four NBA Title contenders: College Football Playoff Style. There is a new number one for the first time this season in the rankings and several new faces have entered title contention, including Memphis. Where do they land in the race for the Larry O’Brien?

