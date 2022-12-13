“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: TNT double-header featuring Steph versus Giannis

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we have another “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

The Memphis Grizzlies have tonight off but the NBA has a fun slate of games, including a TNT doubleheader that is sure to excite.

With two matchups full of spicy subplots, there is a lot of reason to tune into tonight’s games. There are some very intriguing bets for the doubleheader as well, so let us get into it.

Spread: Warriors +4.5 (-112), Bucks -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: N/A

Moneyline: Warriors (+152), Philadelphia (-180)

The Warriors against the Bucks is a thrilling matchup that was actually my Finals prediction before the season. Obviously, Golden State’s season has gotten off to a rocky start and I might have underestimated the Boston Celtics but it is not completely unrealistic that this could be a Finals preview.

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the league’s best players but they dominate the game in very different ways. Antetokounmpo’s sheer size and athleticism let him take over on both ends of the court whereas Curry’s elite speed, agility, and shooting make him one of the best guards of all time.

In this matchup, I give the edge to the Bucks. Milwaukee has a major size advantage that I think could cause problems for Golden State. The Warriors are 2-11 away from the Bay and the Bucks are 12-3 at home. While stopping Curry is nearly impossible, Jrue Holiday may be one of the players in the league best capable of defending him. Golden State will have no answer for Giannis and I believe the Bucks cruise to victory covering the 4.5 points.

Favorite player prop: Against teams without a star big, Antetokounmpo has feasted. While over 31.5 points (-113) is intriguing, I think over 11.5 rebounds (-125) is a safer bet. The Warriors are in the bottom third of the league in rebound percentage. Who is going to out-rebound Antetokounmpo for Golden State? Kevon Looney? Draymond Green? The Freak will feast on the glass and get over 11.5 rebounds.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Celtics -3.5 (-110), Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 233.5 (-115) / Under 233.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Celtics (-165), Lakers (+140)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed on the injury report for tonight but all signs point to the star duo playing against Boston. After what was a shaky start, Davis has put together an impressive 2022 campaign. Over his last 12 games, the big man is averaging 32 points – on 65% shooting – 14.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. After starting 2-10, the Lakers are now 11-15, only two games back from a play-in spot.

The Boston Celtics hold the best record in the league at 21-7, led by the best tandem in the league – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Last night, the Celtics took on the Los Angeles Clippers losing 113-93. The Celtics have the league’s best offensive rating, nearly three points higher than the second-place Phoenix Suns. They also hold a top-ten defensive rating.

The Lakers have scored over 110 points in eight of their last nine games. The Celtics have scored over 110 points in eight of their last ten games. If each team’s star duos are at 100%, fans should be treated to a high-scoring game. As long as the Lakers do not lay an egg, and I do not believe they will, fans should be treated to a high-scoring affair. I believe the Lakers cover the 3.5 points behind an incredible Davis performance.

Favorite player prop: Without Robert Williams or Al Horford, I do not think the Celtics have any hope of stopping AD. Luke Kornet, Blake Griffin, and Noah Vonleh will be tasked with stopping Davis and I do not think that will be too much of a challenge for him. This is why I love Davis to score over 28.5 total points at -115.

