Quick Recap: Grizzlies get active, hold off 76ers in home victory

The Memphis Grizzlies came back to town for a stretch where they’ll play 6 of their next 7 games in the FedExForum. They were looking to rally after a lackadaisical loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as De’Anthony Melton and Philadelphia 76ers come back to town.

The 1st quarter started slow for the Grizzlies, due to a shooting onslaught from Tobias Harris. However, Ja Morant put together a cooking class featuring former teammate De’Anthony Melton — slashing his way to easy buckets, and connecting on a deep 3. Joel Embiid made his presence felt early and got the Sixers going, extending their lead to as big as 7. The Grizzlies mustered up a small run towards the end of the quarter to close the gap to 30-29, Sixers lead.

The Grizzlies blitzed the Sixers out of the gate and flipped the lead to an 11-point one of their own. They did so by punishing Philadelphia inside, exposing the unit without Embiid. Once the starters came back in, Morant kept the momentum through his downhill attack. It later parlayed into alley-oops for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke near the end of the half, as the Grizzlies led 64-54 at the break.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid charged out of the break to trim the Grizzlies’ lead, but it was short-lived. All thanks to Aqua-Mane! Steven Adams’ activity halted the momentum the Sixers generated out of the half, and he was truly all over the place. He racking up steals and blocks, while just crushing the offensive glass in the period. The Grizzlies stormed out to a 14-point lead going into the 4th quarter.

The Sixers ultimately closed the gap and made it a game in the 4th quarter, trimming the Grizzlies’ lead down to single digits, thanks to a surge from Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton. There wasn’t a whole lot of pop from the Grizzlies’ offense down the stretch, especially in crunch time. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. capped the game with a sensational block on Joel Embiid’s dunk attempt with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

The Grizzlies held off the 76ers for a 117-109 win.

Quick Takeaways

Frontcourt activity. The Memphis Grizzlies responded with their activity, especially with the frontcourt. Steven Adams set the tone for the Grizzlies in this department, corralling 16 rebounds (10 offensive) and 6 stocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama also combined for 14 rebounds and 7 blocks, while Brandon Clarke had 2 stocks. The Grizzlies needed all hands on deck containing Joel Embiid, and though it’s a tall task, their activity set the tone for the Grizzlies’ win.

The Memphis Grizzlies responded with their activity, especially with the frontcourt. Steven Adams set the tone for the Grizzlies in this department, corralling 16 rebounds (10 offensive) and 6 stocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama also combined for 14 rebounds and 7 blocks, while Brandon Clarke had 2 stocks. The Grizzlies needed all hands on deck containing Joel Embiid, and though it’s a tall task, their activity set the tone for the Grizzlies’ win. The guys traded De’Anthony Melton for. Trading De’Anthony Melton is a sensitive topic for Grizzlies’ fans, and tonight the Grizzlies showed why you shouldn’t be too concerned. John Konchar, who filled in as the backup 2-guard in his spot, hit 2 three’s and brought in 6 rebounds. David Roddy, the player the Grizzlies picked with the draft selection from the trade, also played great basketball. He knocked down a confident 3 and also made sound decisions getting downhill. This isn’t a “player x is better than player y,” or “we’re better off because this player stinks.” This game just highlights how the players in both situations are going to be A-okay.

Trading De’Anthony Melton is a sensitive topic for Grizzlies’ fans, and tonight the Grizzlies showed why you shouldn’t be too concerned. John Konchar, who filled in as the backup 2-guard in his spot, hit 2 three’s and brought in 6 rebounds. David Roddy, the player the Grizzlies picked with the draft selection from the trade, also played great basketball. He knocked down a confident 3 and also made sound decisions getting downhill. This isn’t a “player x is better than player y,” or “we’re better off because this player stinks.” This game just highlights how the players in both situations are going to be A-okay. The bounce-back. The Grizzlies’ level of execution was infinitely better in this game as opposed to Wednesday’s game. After a 27-turnover outing, they only turned it over 12 times — showing more polish offensively with their movement and downhill attack. In addition, they upped their activity as they out-rebounded Philly 57-42 and generated 19 stocks. It was the right dose of urgency and energy needed in a bounce-back game from one of the worst performances of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.