‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Can the Grizzlies maintain the 1 seed?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ surge to the #1 seed in the western conference, discussed Ja Morant’s ejection versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, and predicted the upcoming week of games that is highlighted by the Grizzlies first ever Christmas Day game.

We began the show by discussing the Grizzlies’ recent 7-game winning streak that was snapped in Oklahoma City Saturday night. The Grizzlies took full advantage of their five-game home stand during the winning streak and won 6 of those 7 games at home.

Next segment, we discussed exactly what happened that led to Ja Morant’s ejection in Oklahoma City. The referees continue to be a big topic of discussion throughout the league with their handling of technical foul calls.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

