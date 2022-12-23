GBBLive, Nxt Gen Collab Podcast: Can Grizzlies get Jaren Jackson Jr. more involved?

The Memphis Grizzlies continue struggling on the road, as they are now 6-9 when away from FedExForum. The last 2 games have amplified their road woes, as they come on the heels of a 7-game winning streak.

How can the Grizzlies get back to their “road warriors” ways from the past 2 seasons? Doing so can help generate separation in a crowded Western Conference.

On this episode of “GBBLive,” we have a little holiday collaboration with the “Nxt Gen” Podcast, as host Bryson Wright and I go into their recent stretch on the road. We discuss how they can turn it around against the Phoenix Suns and for their Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

We talk about the involvement of Jaren Jackson Jr. from multiple standpoints. The Grizzlies need to make him a more focal point of the offense, as he’s averaging a 10.9 field goal attempts per game — the lowest mark since his rookie season. In addition, we discuss the foul trouble predicament, and how both Taylor Jenkins and Jackson are at fault for managing it.

In addition, Bryson and I point out how tonight’s game against the Suns can be one that gets Ziaire Williams going — who’s only averaging 4.2 points on 30.6% shooting from the field.

Finally, we make some Christmas Day game wishes — which includes a lot of Dillon Brooks villainy.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Grizzly Bear Blue podcast network!

