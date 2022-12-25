Quick Recap: Grizzlies can’t slow down Warriors’ perimeter attack in Christmas Day matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies played their 1st Christmas Day game in franchise history, and it was their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors since their playoff series. They couldn’t take advantage of a Warriors team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

The Grizzlies had to run through an explosion from Jordan Poole, who totaled 17 points on 3-5 shooting from 3. Fortunately, the Grizzlies received a combined 18 points from Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks to maintain a good footing in the game. A buzzer-beater from Tyus Jones brought the game to a 33-29 — Warriors lead — at the end of the 1st quarter.

In the second quarter, the Warriors continued their hot outside shooting in the second quarter, and it led to them extending their lead into double digits. However, Morant blitzed the Warriors in the 2nd quarter to keep it close. The Grizzlies had a possession at the end of the quarter where Jones was fouled on a 3-point shot, Poole was called with a technical foul, and it led to 4 free points.

The Warriors dominated the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 40-30 and stretching their lead even further. The Grizzlies struggled to get anything going, and foul trouble with Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. didn’t help anything.

The Grizzlies’ comeback effort wasn’t enough in the 4th quarter, as the Warriors pulled away with a 123-109 victory.

Ja Morant finished with 36 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds — though he turned the ball over 6 times. Plagued with foul trouble, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 11 points and 3 stocks in 21 minutes. The Grizzlies couldn’t find a groove from beyond the arc, as they shot 9-39 (23%) from downtown.

No Christmas miracle took place, and the Grizzlies finish their road trip with a 1-3 record. They will go back home for a quick second to face the Phoenix Suns.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays on behalf of the GBB staff!

