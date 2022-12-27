‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Are the Grizzlies “fine” in the West?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Grizzlies’ first set of games with their actual starting lineup and rotation, discussed Ja Morant’s comments from his interview with Malika Andrews, and predicted the upcoming week of games as we head into a new year

We began the show by discussing the team’s first week with its full starting lineup and rotation intact. Danny Green is still out but in a perfect world, the current team lineup would’ve been the rotation if all were healthy when the season started.

Next segment, we discussed Ja Morant and the Grizzlies’ confidence with his comments about the team being fine in the western conference. We determined if we believe they are the best team in the western conference when fully healthy.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 4 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

Happy New Year everyone!

