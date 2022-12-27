The Core 4 Podcast: Christmas Day Winners and Losers

The Core 4 is back to bring you one last gift: a brand-new episode. The guys open the show breaking down the Memphis Grizzlies’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Xavier calls the loss embarrassing, and Dave wonders if this is just another game out of 82 or if this loss means something more significant.

In Embrace Debate, the guys discuss whether or not the Grizzlies can win on the road come playoff time. Memphis is 7-10 on the road this season and went 1-4 in their most recent road stretch. Is the one seed more important to Memphis than any other Western Conference contender?

In X&O’s Matt asks the tough questions about Memphis’ rotation. Should David Roddy be getting more playing time? Is it okay to bench a struggling starter? Who will be left out come playoff time? Dave wants a major shakeup to the starting lineup.

This League, the Christmas day slate of NBA games is always looked at as the actual start of the NBA season. With five nationally televised games the C4 Boys break down the winners and losers from the holiday. Some Winners: Boston’s Playoff chances, statues, and Houston. The Losers? Lebron James and Ja Morant’s debut of his signature shoe.

To finish the show, the guys give out Grizzlies New Years’ Resolutions in the Trophy Case segment. The guys ask Jaren to learn to stop fouling, Ziaire to step up, and Zach Kleiman to make a big move.

