Favorite Grizzlies moments of 2022

2022 was one to remember for the Memphis Grizzlies. They provided a ton of great playoff performances, highlight-reel plays, and more viral moments in the biggest year for this young squad.

To reflect on 2022, we take it to a roundtable to discuss the big moments of the calendar year. Brandon Abraham (@bcabraham), Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC), Brendan Smart (@bsmart21), and Xavier Dotson (@ZayTimeTakes) join me to share their favorite Grizzlies moments of the year.

Parker Fleming, GBB Site Manager: I have to say it was Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a 2-2 series, and momentum with the fiesty Timberwolves, the Grizzlies showed composure to deliver a statement playoff win. Ja Morant went off in superstar fashion — throwing down an all-timer poster dunk, then scoring a game-winner later. Brandon Clarke went on a rebounding tear. The Grizzlies fed off the energy to deliver an unforgettable game in franchise history.

Brandon Abraham, GBB Associate Editor: Winning the playoff series against the Timberwolves was my favorite moment of 2022. The Wolves put up a really good fight against Memphis, but it was good to see the young team battle it out and overcome their struggles and win that series. Although the second round didn’t go as the team would have hoped, this group winning their first playoff series together was a step forwards in the growth and development.

Shawn Coleman, GBB Associate Editor: Ja’s Game winner in Game 5 vs. Minny. The Grizz has been struggling all game, but once again, turned up the play when they had too. This showed despite their age, this Grizz team was ready to make noise in the playoffs.

Xavier Dotson, Co-Host of “The Core 4” Podcast: The ridiculous dunk Ja did on Jakob Poeltl. The magnitude of that game was beyond exciting. That night he finished with his career-high 52 points, had a crazy buzzer-beater to end the half, and that dunk topped it off to the world that he is a superstar.

Brendan Smart, GBB Senior Staff Writer: Starting off with a tough one, eh? Can I pick two? If I could pick two, the first one would be the run this team went on last season. A roster with little expectation, they produced in that capacity was amazing to witness. It felt like that playoff run last season set the tone for this season, which is huge for this core moving forward.

My second one would be Ja Morant getting his first Signature shoe with Nike. It just hits differently for Memphians that have been around this franchise from the beginning. This city deserves it just like Morant does. The show is an example of so many things, but what I’m proud about is the price point on his shoe. $110 is unheard of nowadays for a basketball shoe.

What was your favorite Grizzlies moment of the 2022 season? Give your take below.

