What we would have liked to see from the Grizzlies in 2022

Oh the what if’s are so captivating, and for the Memphis Grizzlies, there were plenty of things that broke differently that could’ve changed the entire year.

To close our 2022 roundtable series, Brandon Abraham (@bcabraham), Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC), Brendan Smart (@bsmart21), and Xavier Dotson (@ZayTimeTakes) join me to share what they wish would’ve happened in 2022.

Championship aside, what would have you liked to see from the Grizzlies?

Fleming: A healthy Ja Morant. I won’t go out of the way to say the Grizzlies would’ve beaten the Warriors — or they’d win the Finals — if he was available. However, his injury robbed us of an unbelievable playoff series, and perhaps a lengthier run. Thanks, Jordan Poole.

Abraham: Is it cheating if I say I would have liked to see a fully healthy Grizzlies team against the Warriors in the second round? I think Steven Adams’ absence was larger than people think when he had COVID and it impacted his return to the court as well. Desmond Bane’s back injury seemed to hamper him throughout the series. Obviously, a healthy Ja Morant the final few games could’ve swung the entire series in the Grizzlies favor. Even if the result was ultimately the same, it would’ve been even more fun to see the team at full strength battling it out against the Warriors.

Coleman: Better progress with 3 point shooting. Bane is one of the best in the game, more was hoping for more progression from the Grizzlies depth. They need to shoot the three better against tough completion, and that remains one of the biggest needs for the roster.

Dotson: Keep everyone happy! I know that the NBA is a business, and many things are involved that is not basketball, but this Grizzlies team is a brotherhood. Guys enjoy playing with this organization, and so far, there has been no drama between players, coaches, or management. I wish to keep it this way, because what the players can produce on the floor is truly spectacular.

Smart: Trusting that last season’s roster (outside of Kyle Anderson) could run it back. It’s obviously early in the 2022-23 season, but it was hard watching the De’Anthony Melton trade. I think you’re seeing his absence right now. Melton did the intangible things, and stepped in where he was needed.

Melton played a huge role off the bench, and his game grew as this team grew. You’re seeing it with the 76ers right now. The front office hasn’t missed... Yet. This might be their first miss if LaRavia, and Danny Green don’t work out.

