Quick Recap: Grizzlies win in style in Detroit

The Grizzlies had a lot of fun in today’s victory.

The Memphis Grizzlies were looking to gain momentum facing a young Pistons team this Sunday. They had a two-day break coming into Detriot and were looking to achieve a victory heading into a five-game home stretch.

The Grizzlies set the tone immediately. Opening with a 7-0 lead against the Pistons. Ja Morant sliced and diced the defense finding Dillon for an early three. Ja showcased a playmaking clinic in the first quarter finishing with 5 assists. He gave Brandon Clarke simple layups and Tyus Jones open threes. The Grizzlies continued pushing the pace and found themselves with an 11-0 run within the quarter, causing turnovers and running fastbreaks. The Grizzlies finished the 1st quarter scoring 40 points.

The Grizzlies started the 2nd quarter by feeding Jaren. He collected 5 points quickly, attacking his matchup draftmate of Marvin Bagley. Soon the Pistons began making a run of their own, cutting the lead under double digits 47-39. Dillon continues the fire, shooting a barrage of draining threes. Although, the Pistons didn’t back down, and they caused the Grizzles to make numerous turnovers and kept the game competitive. The Grizzlies closed the quarter with a Ja dime to Konchar for a three. The Grizzlies finished the half with a lead 69-57.

The 3rd quarter was Ja’s quarter. Within the opening minutes, Ja performed a nasty dunk that stunned the Pistons crowd, putting the lead to 80-62. However, this didn’t deter the young pistons team. Coming out of a timeout after the dunk, they went on a 7-0 run, causing the Grizzlies to force turnovers. After a timeout from the Grizzlies, this is where the fun begins. First, Ja made a crazy corner three to beat the buzzer with a defender in his face. Then a smooth acrobatic layup amazed the crowd. The quarter’s biggest play was a deep walk up three from 35 feet. Ja became unstoppable this quarter; he scored 21 points, which is a new career high. The Grizzlies ended the quarter with a lead 101-83.

The Grizzlies open the 4th quarter with a slow start, allowing the Pistons to open the quarter with a 6-3 run. But this didn’t stop the Grizzlies at all. A quick timeout ignited the offense, and Jaren gave us a lovely basket. Ja once again showed the crowd another phenomenal highlight — this time an Allen Iverson layup that didn’t seem possible but miraculously went in. His game continues to glow no matter the competition.

However, in this quarter, the Grizzlies took their foot off the pedal. The Pistons cut the lead to single digits late in the 4th quarter. The Grizzlies’ experience and clock management allowed them to win the game 122-112.

Final Stats:

Ja Morant - 33 Points, 10 Assists, 5 Rebounds

Jaren Jackson- 22 Points (7-13 FG), 3 Rebounds, 1 Block

Dillon Brooks - 22 Points (5-10 3PT), 5 Rebounds, 5 Assists

The Grizzlies are faced with a back-to-back game, winning tonight, and will face the Miami Heat tomorrow. Hopefully, they will receive a good night’s sleep and be ready.

