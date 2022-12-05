‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Can the Grizzlies take advantage of their upcoming home stretch?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ last two weeks’ worth of games, discussed the recent successful stretch of the triple threat of Ja, Jaren, and Dillon, and predicted the upcoming week of games, all of which are at home.

We began the show by discussing the Grizzlies’ 4-2 stretch over the past two weeks and how they can continue that recent success. The news that Ziaire Williams is playing 5 on 5 makes for an exciting near future.

Next segment, we discussed the success that Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Dillon Brooks are having without the services of Desmond Bane. Two of those three players have gotten criticisms from some on our podcast throughout their tenure with the Grizzlies but have recently displayed near All-Star potential.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

