The Core 4: The Memphis Grizzlies have free throw troubles

The Core 4 is back to recap the Memphis Grizzlies' 101-93 win over the Miami Heat in the intro. Without several of their top players, Memphis came away with an impressive short-handed win on the second night of a back-to-back.

In the first segment, the guys cover the Grizzlies’ league-worst free throw shooting numbers. Ja Morant has specifically struggled in crunch time. Can the Grizzlies’ star be counted on come playoff time? Matt looks at the free throw numbers of past NBA champions to see how the Grizzlies compare.

In “This League”, stories abound. Rudy Gobert was ejected from a game for tripping an opposing player while Trae Young is feuding with his head coach. Dave wonders if this affects their standing in the league as individual players and their teams as a whole. Luckily, the team chemistry and stability of Memphis have kept them out of these kinds of controversies.

With the return of Desmond Bane and Zaire Williams on the horizon, the Grizzlies see light at the end of the injury tunnel. Both Bane and Williams bring much-needed perimeter shooting to the Grizzlies' offense, but keep an eye on both players' playmaking development Bane has shown this season and Williams flashed during the off-season.

To close the show, Xavier gives out Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high stats he has posted since returning from off-season foot surgery. Jackson has shown a newfound aggressiveness in both scoring and rebounding the basketball. Will Jackson’s fast start be sustainable? Only if he continues to assert himself at both ends.

