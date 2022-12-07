The Hustle Report: More overtime madness

Week 5 Results

Austin Spurs 116 vs. Memphis Hustle 117 (5-5)

Mexico City Capitanes 126 @ Memphis Hustle 112 (5-6)

Game 10 Breakdown

Key Stats

Damien Jefferson- 25 points, 6 rebounds

Jacob Gilyard- 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals

Sean McDermott- 19 points, 5 rebounds

Dakota Mathias- 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals

The Hustle won a thrilling game in OT against the Spurs last Friday night. The Hustle trailed by as many as 18, including being down 14 points at halftime before crawling back to steal victory away from the Spurs. Jacob Gilyard was fantastic setting career-highs across the board while registering his first G League triple-double. Jason March was able to show some of his coaching savvy in the overtime period. With a target score of 117 and a 115-114 lead, March decided to intentionally foul the Spurs on their possession meaning they wouldn’t get the chance to go for the win with a 3-point attempt. Instead, March sent Jordan Goldwire to the free throw line, pretty much guaranteeing that the Hustle would get a possession with the opportunity to win the game. Goldwire hit both free throws, and Sean McDermott answered the call for the Hustle with a tough layup to win the game.

Game 11 Breakdown

Key Stats

Vince Williams Jr.- 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Kenneth Lofton Jr.- 22 points, 3 rebounds

Matt Hurt- 13 points

Sean McDermott- 12 points, 4 rebounds

Kennedy Chandler- 9 points, 5 assists

The Hustle fell to the Mexico City Capitanes in their return to the Landers Center. The Capitanes ran out to a 14 point lead at the end of the first quarter and the Hustle weren’t able to recover. Both two-way players shined, but the Hustle struggled to find offense throughout the game outside of those two. You can check out my full recap here.

Hustle Stats

24.2: The Hustle are the best in the G League when it comes to defending in the 4th quarter of games. The Hustle allow the least amount of points in the 4th quarters of games, giving up just 24.2 points per 4th quarter on the year. The dominance in the 4th has allowed the Hustle to have come from behind games like they did earlier this week, or to pull away in games like the season opener against the Magic.

31.1: As good as the Hustle are defending in the 4th quarter of games, they’re almost that bad defending in the middle quarters. They are relatively decent coming out of the halftime break, but they’re bottom 3 in the G League giving up 31.1 points per 2nd quarter this season. The Hustle gave up 40+ points in the 2nd quarter agains the Spurs last week and usually have one quarter where the defense is lacking. So far this season, it’s been the second quarter where the defense has really struggled.

MVP of the Week - Jacob Gilyard

It was an odd week for the Hustle with just 2 games. The two-way players had the highest point totals in a loss last night, but I’m giving the nod to Jacob Gilyard this week who was fantastic in the win against the Spurs notching his first triple-double in the G League. He played less minutes against the Capitanes but was extremely efficient in those minutes, scoring 8 points and dishing out 6 assists with no turnovers. Gilyard has settled into being a really effective point guard for the Hustle. He may not have many 20+ point games, but he’s a steady leader for the Hustle offense.

Assignment Tracker

Vince Williams Jr.: The Hustle only got one game from their two-way players and assignee Kennedy Chandler with Vince shining the brightest. Vince scored 29 points against Mexico City on 10-15 shooting from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc. Vince also picked up 9 rebounds and 4 assists while being extremely active on the defensive end. It was good to see Williams play so well after struggling in his previous game with the Hustle.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: It was a slow first half for Kenneth Lofton Jr. against Mexico City, but he stepped up and finished with a final stat line of 22 points but just 3 rebounds. Junior did pick up 2 steals and 3 blocks defensively but was also attacked relentless individually by Jahlil Okafor and Bruno Caboclo. Junior also turned the ball over 4 times, which is a relatively low number compared to some of his other games. There are certainly signs of progress and growth with Junior.

Kennedy Chandler: Chandler struggled against the Capitanes after playing big minutes the night before with the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored just 9 points on 4-13 shooting. Chandler dished out 5 assists but countered that with 6 turnovers. Chandler also found himself ejected from the game after some back-anf-forth with a Capitanes assistant in the final minutes of the game. Chandler seemed to overthink things a little bit with the quick turnaround from playing with the Grizzlies to the Hustle.

Week 6 Preview

Memphis Hustle @ Birmingham Squadron (5-8) 12/8 7 PM CT

Memphis Hustle @ Texas Legends (6-7) 12/10 7:30 PM CT

Memphis Hustle vs. Lakeland Magic (5-6) 12/13 7 PM CT

Game 12 Preview: The Hustle will travel to Birmingham to face off against the Squadron, tipping off one of the busier weeks of the Showcase Cup schedule. The Hustle will be looking to avenge their 94-85 defeat to the Squadron at the Landers Center back in November. The previous matchup was a rare slog between both teams as neither offense got much going. Outside of a 3rd quarter run by Kenneth Lofton Jr., the Hustle offense wasn’t up to their standard and couldn’t overcome strong performances by Kelan Martin (23 points) and Zylan Cheatham (14 points, 12 rebounds).

Game 13 Preview: The Hustle road trip continues with a trip to face off against the Texas Legends after the two teams split a back-to-back in Southaven last week. The Legends won handedly in a game in which they had two-way player Tyler Dorsey score 39 points. Dorsey was out the following night with an illness, as the Hustle were able to overcome consecutive 30-point games from Grant Riller to win the rematch. The Legends are a tough team with Dorsey and other two-way player McKinley Wright IV healthy, in addition to Riller who has torched the Hustle this season. The Hustle defense will need to step up to the task (or hope for some call ups by the Mavs) to defeat the Legends in Texas.

Game 14 Preview: The Hustle will wrap up the week with a return trip to Southaven to face off against the Lakeland Magic. The Hustle defeated the Magic in their season opener thanks to Justin Bean (22 points, 9 rebounds) and Matt Hurt (21 points, 6 rebounds). The Hustle have a size advantage over the Magic and will need to take advantage of that, and the potential absence of two-way players Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield. The Magic have offensive potential with Jay Scrubb, Zavier Simpson and Joel Ayayi, but the Hustle can take care of business against the Magic — as long as they get their legs back underneath them after the 2-game road trip.

