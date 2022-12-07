Desmond Bane out for 3-4 more weeks with sprained toe

Taylor Jenkins told the media there would be another update for Desmond Bane either tonight or tomorrow, and it happened tonight. It’s not great for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Ziaire Williams’ return, it seemed more hopeful for Desmond Bane to rejoin soon — finally giving the Grizzlies a healthy rotation. However, the extended timeline isn’t ideal. This news likely deems Desmond Bane out for the Christmas Day matchup, and he probably won’t see the floor until after the new year.

There will be a re-loading process with his injury over the next couple weeks to see how his toe and his sesamoid injury respond. For those who also didn’t know before, a “sesamoid” injury is one related to the bone embedded in the tendon of the foot.

Though the Grizzlies are hitting their stride right now, it’s still a huge blow for the Memphis Grizzlies. Bane provides a huge dose of shooting, shot creation, and passing — which opens up the floor so much and creates so many advantage angles for the offense. It alleviates a lot of pressure off of points Ja Morant and Tyus Jones.

Bane was in the midst of another breakout season. Through 12 games, he’s averaged 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists — while shooting 46.5% from the field (17.8 attempts per game) and 45.1% from 3 (8.5 attempts).

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.