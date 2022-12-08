GBBLive: “Next man up” mentality lives on

GBBLive is back, and the Memphis Grizzlies are hot right now.

The Grizzlies have won 4 games in a row, and the “next man up” mentality is a huge part of it. I have ABC 24 Memphis’ Avery Braxton on the podcast to talk this phenomenon.

We quickly give our impressions on how this mentality reached the peak of it this season with win over the Heat — a victory without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., or Desmond Bane.

In addition, we talk about two guys that have had to enter the starting lineup with these injuries: Santi Aldama and John Konchar. We discuss Aldama’s leap this year, and what sort of dynamic he’s added into the frontcourt. We also look at how Konchar’s outside shooting pairs with his “glue guy” skillset.

We also talk about the impressive, comfortable elements through the rookie moments with David Roddy and Kennedy Chandler thus far. Finally, we close the show asking the question of the day...

Which “next man up” performance has stood out the most so far?

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

