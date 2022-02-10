Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (38-18, 18-9 on road) at Detroit Pistons (12-42, 8-18 at home)

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

DETROIT: Josh Jackson (Out, spine), Cade Cunningham (Out, hip), Isaiah Livers: (out, foot)

MEMPHIS: Santi Aldama (Out, foot), Dillon Brooks (Out, ankle), Yves Pons (Out, thigh), Killian Tillie (Out, back)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

DETROIT: Corey Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Look, I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but it’s very fitting that the Detroit Pistons now play at Little Caesars Arena, because they’re currently putting out a Little Caesars-caliber lineup out on the court.

Yes, you can’t afford to take anyone for granted in the NBA, and everyone has made it to the league for a reason. Yet in the absence of Cade Cunningham, this Pistons roster is closer to a Trinity Baptist Church pickup team than they are a contender in the NBA.

Of course, possible future Memphis Grizzly Jerami Grant is there, and there are intriguing young pieces like Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. But any glimmer of hope fades away when realizing that the only two active point guards the Pistons have are geriatric Corey Joseph (who is somehow only 30-years-old?!) and Killian Hayes.

So prepare yourself for what’s probably the shortest game preview in GBB history.

The Grizzlies have won 6 of their last 7 and have clearly proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the NBA. The Pistons, on the other hand, have lost 9 of their last 10 with their last game being a 30-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks and are miserably terrible. They aren’t in the top-20 of any team statistical category outside of creating turnovers (9th).

The key to this game, if there is one for the Grizzlies, will be to simply show up and be themselves. As bad as they are, the Pistons managed to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on the road over a month ago (granted, they had Cunningham for that game, but I digress). The Grizzlies have significant advantages in every single area of the game, but you can’t afford to take anyone lightly in the NBA.

It would be a shame to repeat the tomfoolery that caused the Grizzlies to lose in Detroit during the latter half of last season.

Prediction:

The Grizzlies will win by a margin that’s somewhere between covering the Vegas line and their North American professional sports record 73-point win from earlier this year. Anything between those two numbers is on the table.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.