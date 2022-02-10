BREAKING NEWS: Grizz Gaming sends Vandi to Indiana in three team deal

Following three seasons with Grizz Gaming, Point Guard Vandi is heading to Pacers Gaming as part of a three team trade. The deal comes with less than three weeks until the season five of the NBA 2K League Draft.

Vandi, drafted seventh overall by Grizz Gaming in the season two 2K League Draft is heading out of the 901 via a three team deal.

The terms of the deal include Grizz Gaming obtaining the number 12th pick from Magic Gaming. Pacers Gaming is sending their 19th overall pick in the upcoming 2K League Draft to Orlando, along with their 2023 first round pick. Finally, Orlando is sending their 2023 second round pick to Indiana in the deal as well.

Vandi led Grizz Gaming to their first ever 2K League Playoff birth last season, which ended in a first round exit to Knicks Gaming. Vandi also was elected to the first ever 2K League All-Star game as a member of Grizz Gaming.

Current Roster: PG/SG Jmoney, PF Spartan, C AuthenticAfrican

2022 Draft Selections: #12, #38

Vandi accomplished a huge goal in Memphis, and that was getting Grizz Gaming their first ever playoff appearance. Now, Grizz Gaming General Manager and Head Coach Lang Whitaker has to take that success and build on it.

Grizz Gaming’s season five 2K League Draft just got that much more interesting.

